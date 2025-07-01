The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested suspected vandals and recovered several items, including copper and aluminium electricity cables.

In a statement on Monday, the police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, said the operatives acted on intelligence to arrest the suspects along a street in the state capital, Uyo.

“On Sunday, at about 11:46 a.m., based on credible information at the command’s disposal about an ongoing act of vandalism along Ndiya Street, off Aka Road, Uyo.

“Operatives of the command swiftly mobilised to the scene. On sighting the police, the suspects took to their heels, but the police went after them and arrested Inem Jimmy of Aka Offot village,” the police said.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, identified the second suspect as UduakAbasi Ekere of Ikot Itina in Etinan Local Government Area of the state.

The police said items recovered from the suspects include assorted offcuts of aluminium profiles, various sizes of copper and aluminium electric cables, six lengths of iron rods, two large oxygen gas cylinders, one Fireman 1800 generator, one 12.5kg gas cylinder, one complete mechanic toolbox, two wheelbarrows, one 4kg gas cylinder, one aluminium car wheel, and one solar light panel.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to the police, a man simply identified as Michael, whom the suspect accused of being a receiver of stolen goods, is at large.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest him,” Ms John said.

Vandalism of public facilities in the state has been on the rise despite efforts by the police to curb it.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State in January frowned at the spate of vandalism of public facilities in the state, particularly electricity transformers.

Mr Eno said that besides the huge costs the government bears in replacing them, it also hinders rural development, a major focal point of his administration, after agriculture.

READ ALSO: Police arrest suspected kidnappers with POS machine used for ransom collection

In the neighbouring Rivers State, the police had in January arrested a suspect for allegedly vandalising and stealing equipment from an Airtel Telecommunication Company facility in Port Harcourt.

The suspect was arrested around 1 a.m. while driving a black Toyota Sienna vehicle along the East-West Road, the police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, had said.

“During the search of the vehicle, officers discovered 2,000 tons of 48 Volts Direct Current Power System Cabinets, which were identified as the property of Airtel Telecommunications Company,” Mrs Iringe-Koko added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

