The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a man over an alleged theft of a Mercedes-Benz truck.
In a statement on Wednesday, the police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, identified the suspect as Solomon John from Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state.
The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said.
Similarly, the police operatives in the state on Sunday arrested two suspected cultists at Ikot Ambon Itam, a suburb of Uyo, the state capital.
The police said items recovered from the suspects, Goodwill Ekwere, male, 26, and Obon Udom, male, 33, include one locally made double-barrel gun, two live cartridges, and a wrap of substance suspected to be Indian hemp.
“During preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed to being members of a cult group known as Vikings. A manhunt has been launched to track down other members of the group still at large,” the police said.
Also, the police reported the arrest of burglars on Tuesday around the Itiam Bus Stop, off Oron Road, Uyo.
Ms John said operatives responded to intelligence that some young men were seen moving an air conditioner suspected to have been stolen.
“Upon arrival, the suspects fled. However, one of them, identified as Gift Ogbuji, 24, was arrested after a hot chase,” the police said.
One Samsung split-unit air conditioner and one petrol dispensing machine, suspected to have been stolen by the same gang, were recovered, the police added.
The latest arrests occurred a little over two weeks after operatives arrested suspected vandals and recovered several items, including copper and aluminium electricity cables.
The police identified one suspect as Inem Jimmy, from Aka Offot Villagein Uyo. He was arrested along Ndiya Street, Uyo, while vandalising electricity cables, an act that Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom frowned at.
