Head Coach Eric Chelle has selected team captain Junior Nduka, defender Sikiru Alimi, and forward Godwin Obaje among a list of 23 players that make up the final squad of Super Eagles B for the 8th African Nations Championship taking place in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, 2 – 30 August.

Also listed are goalkeeper Ozoemena Ani, defenders Sodiq Ismaila and Stephen Mayo, midfielders Hadi Haruna and Alex Oyowah, and forwards Anas Yusuf, Sikiru Alimi and Ijoma Anthony.

The contingent is set to travel out of the country to Zanzibar on Thursday evening, aboard an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft.

The team has been training for several weeks at the Remo Stars Sports Institute in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State.

The Nigeria Football Federation has already arranged a second-phase training camp for the team in Zanzibar, from 25th to 31st July, before the 2018 silver medallists move into official accommodation on the island.

The NFF has also firmed up arrangements for two friendly matches between the Super Eagles B and the Senior National Team of Zanzibar, first on Monday, 28th July and then on Thursday, 31st July.

Nigeria, also bronze medallists in 2014, are housed in group D of the 19-team tournament, alongside Cup holders Senegal, Sudan and Congo.

The Super Eagles will play their first two matches of the competition, against Senegal and Sudan, at the Amman Stadium on the island of Zanzibar, before taking on Congo at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

SUPER EAGLES B FOR 8TH AFRICAN NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP

Goalkeepers: Henry Ozoemena Ani (Enyimba FC); Nurudeen Badmus (Kwara United); Lawal Mustapha (Shooting Stars)

Defenders: Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars); Bankole Afeez (Kwara United); Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United); Uzondu Harrison (Ikorodu City); Junior Harrison Nduka (Remo Stars); Ngengen Leonard (Ikorodu City); Steven Mayo Egbe (Rivers United)

Midfielders: Adedayo Olamilekan (Remo Stars); Hadi Haruna (Remo Stars); Otaniyi Taofik (Rivers United); Akanni Qudus (Remo Stars); Michael Tochukwu (Remo Stars); Alex Oyowah (Remo Stars)

Forwards: Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United); Shola Adelani (Ikorodu City); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars); Temitope Vincent (Plateau United); Ijoma Anthony (Abia Warriors); Godwin Obaje (Rangers International); Jabbar Malik (Remo Stars)