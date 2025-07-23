Players of Nigeria’s Super Falcons have visited South African winger Gabriela Salgado at the Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca, following the serious injury she sustained during Tuesday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semifinal match.

Salgado, who was stretchered off late in the second half of the dramatic 2-1 semi-final defeat to Nigeria, underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to treat a fractured mid-shaft in her left leg.

The 27-year-old remains hospitalised as she begins her recovery and is expected to miss the rest of the year.

In a powerful gesture of solidarity and sportsmanship, a few Nigerian players paid Salgado a personal visit, offering encouragement and presenting her with a Super Falcons jersey signed by the squad.

“The entire Super Falcons of Nigeria family, from players and coaches to staff, were profoundly saddened to learn of the serious injury sustained by Gabriela Salgado,” a team statement read.

“We are holding Gabriela, her teammates, her family and close friends in our hearts, sending our deepest wishes for strength and resilience.”

The statement emphasised that in moments like these, “the spirit of competition fades,” and is replaced by compassion and support for a fellow athlete. “We stand firmly alongside Banyana Banyana in solidarity,” it added.

Banyana Banyana’s team doctor, Lindi Mokoena, confirmed that Salgado’s surgery was successful and praised the high-level care CAF and hospital staff provided.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa also sent his well wishes, describing Salgado as “a woman of bravery and skill” and offering support as she begins her healing journey.