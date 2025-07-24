A road accident in Kebbi State has claimed the life of a driver and left 13 students of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), injured.

The incident occurred near Yauri as the students were returning from Ilorin, Kwara State, on Wednesday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while all 13 students sustained injuries.

Eight of the students reportedly suffered bone fractures, and five are currently receiving treatment at the UDUS Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.

READ ALSO: Three teenagers drown in Bauchi river

In response to the crash, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has directed the immediate release of N5,250,000 to cover the medical expenses of the 13 students, reportedly of Kwara State origin.

A statement from the Special Assistant on Students Affairs, Wasiu Onidugbe, confirmed that the funds are intended to cover “tests, scans, and other procedures and treatments already itemised by the hospital” to ensure the students’ swift recovery.