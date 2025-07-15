The police command in Enugu State has dismantled a local firearms fabrication and maintenance workshop in Udi Local Government Area of the state.
The police recovered locally made cut-to-size single-barrel gun; two English-made double-barrel guns; eight single-barrel guns; two live and eight expended cartridges; three generator sets; various firearms repair tools and other exhibits.
In a statement on Tuesday in Enugu, the command’s spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, said the feat was significant in the command’s efforts to combat crimes, especially the proliferation of illegal firearms.
“On June 30, at about 4 p.m., operatives of the Command’s Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad, acting on credible intelligence, raided and dismantled the workshop located in Amofia-Agu Affa community in Udi LGA.
“The operation followed the arrest and confession of one Ekene Okafor, 32, a member of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, earlier apprehended for conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.
“The suspect led operatives to the workshop, where his locally made cut-to-size gun was being serviced by the workshop’s owner, who fled upon sighting the operatives.
“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing owner of the workshop,” he said.
Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu, Mamman Giwa, commended police operatives for the breakthrough.
The spokesperson said the police commissioner reassured residents of the command’s commitment to combating illegal firearms proliferation and related crimes.
“The command wants members of the public to remain vigilant, law-abiding and to continue providing credible information to the police,” he added.
Enugu has been hard hit by the insecurity in south-east Nigeria.
In May this year, one person was shot dead while 10 people were kidnapped in separate attacks by gunmen in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.
In March this year, gunmen attacked a divisional police headquarters in the state and shot dead a police constable, identified as Emmanuel Akpa.
(NAN)
