Bandits have killed at least six farmers and abducted dozens of residents in continuing attacks on Rijau and Mariga Local Government Areas of Niger State.

The latest assault occurred on Monday afternoon in Rijau town, the headquarters of Rijau LGA, and lasted for over two hours. The attackers reportedly moved from house to house, looting shops, stealing valuables, and rustling hundreds of cattle belonging to internally displaced persons (IDPs) taking refuge in the town.

According to a report by the Daily Trust newspaper, witnesses said over 20 residents, including women and shopowners, were taken away on motorcycles. Several others sustained bullet wounds while attempting to flee.

“In Rijau, they ransacked everywhere,” one resident said. “Shops were looted, food items were taken, and people were injured. Some even hid in the ceiling. It was terrifying.”

The bandits had earlier struck multiple villages in Mariga LGA — including Ya-Bawa, Maburya, Ragada, Kura’a, and Kumbashi — forcing hundreds of villagers to flee into surrounding forests and riverine communities.

Ibrahim Ayuba, a resident of Ragada, said over 200 gunmen riding motorcycles stormed the villages at dawn, causing widespread panic and displacement. He said some of the attackers were seen crossing the River Maroro into Kebbi State, heading toward Makuku.

Many of the fleeing residents sought refuge in Gulbin-Boka, where they arrived with little to no belongings. Videos seen by Daily Trust showed women and children crossing the river in wooden canoes. Some toddlers reportedly fled unclothed due to the chaos.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“As of 2 p.m. on Monday, many of us had not eaten since morning. We left without anything,” a displaced farmer said.

Security authorities in the state confirmed the attacks.

Bello Abdullahi, a retired army brigadier-general and the state Commissioner for Homeland Security, said efforts were underway to dislodge the attackers from the affected areas.

Police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun added that tactical teams had been deployed for engagement.

For residents in Rijau and Mariga LGAs, Monday’s attacks marked the third week of sustained insecurity. Locals say they remain in fear and have little confidence in the return of normalcy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

