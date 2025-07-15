The police in Delta State have arrested five suspected kidnappers and recovered N5 million ransom.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said the suspects were trailed to their hideout at Ogwashi Ukwu, Oshimili North LGA of the state.

He said the N5 million recovered from one of the suspects, Sanusi Abdullahi, was part of the ransom money they collected from one of their victims.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that they were allegedly responsible for a series of kidnappings at Ibusa Ogwashi-Ukwu, Obulu-Okiti, Isele-Ukwu, Isele-Asagba, and most recently the kidnapping of a young lady at Ogwash-Ukwu on 9 July.

“The suspect led the operatives to their hideout at the second Deputy, and Oko in Asaba, where four other members of his gang were also arrested,” the police said.

Similarly, Mr Edafe said operatives from the command carried out a raid on multiple hideouts along the Pantani-Ughelli Expressway on 9 July, resulting in a shootout with suspects.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He identified operators of the hideouts as “Solomon Danisco aka Picolo, Nelson Jacob, Oruma Saturday, Olise Jude, Precious Urhobowin, Whisky Rufus, aka “Asawana”, a native of Ewu community.

Mr Edafe said several suspects sustained gunshot injuries during the operations and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Six of them were confirmed dead while two others are still receiving treatment,” he said, and listed items recovered from the suspects as four locally-made guns and 19 rounds of live cartridges.

READ ALSO: Police confirm arrest of Jigawa APC member over social media comment

Kidnapping for ransom and other crimes have been on the rise in the oil-rich state despite police efforts.

The latest incident came less than two weeks after the police arrested a suspected member of a kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate terrorising Ughelli, Warri, Agbarho, and Sapele areas of the state.

A POS machine used for collecting ransom payment was recovered from one of the suspects, the police had said.

Last month, this newspaper reported how the police arrested three suspected members of an “interstate kidnap syndicate” in the state.

Members of the syndicate, Mr Edafe said, operate in the South-south and South-east states of Delta, Rivers, Enugu, and Imo. He identified the suspects as Idris Yakubu, 21, from Kwara State; Bello Amodu, 40, from Sokoto State, and Umar Mohammed, 38, from Kebbi State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

