President Bola Tinubu has unveiled plans for the hybrid electrification of the Federal University Kashere (FUK), Gombe State, by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Mr Tinubu also announced plans for the construction of a dam on the Kashere River by the Ministry of Water Resources.

The president, who disclosed this at the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th combined convocation ceremony of FUK on Saturday, in Kashere, was

represented by Ibrahim Garba, the vice-chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

He said the Dam project was intended to support the university’s agricultural training programme and improve water access for surrounding communities.

Mr Tinubu emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to promoting access to quality education.

He recalled the launch of the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), stating that; “With NELFUND, no brilliant mind shall be left behind simply because of circumstance.”

The president also urged Nigerian universities to explore sustainable funding models.

“The era of over-reliance on government subventions must give way to innovative revenue generation, strategic partnerships, intellectual property development, and well-managed endowment funds,” he said.

Commending the efforts of staff, management, and the Gombe State Government in the development of the university, Mr Tinubu called for continued cooperation to foster peace and security in the North-East and to further position universities as “vanguards of national renaissance

In his welcome speech, Umaru Pate, vice-chancellor of FUK, noted that the institution’s academic profile was on the rise.

Mr Pate said the university had prioritised academic relevance through robust research activities and collaborations with credible national and international institutions.

He said that during the period under review, the university hosted 10 major national and international conferences to enhance its scholarly visibility.

“These efforts coincided with a significant increase in both undergraduate and postgraduate enrolment, which rose from 8,311 to 17,345, along with a corresponding increase in graduation output,” Mr Pate said.

