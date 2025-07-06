Nigeria’s Esther Kolawole, a 62kg wrestler, defeated America’s Jaffe Haylie 10-0 by superiority on Saturday to win gold at the Grand Prix of Spain.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Kolawole entered the match with high confidence, after beating Spain’s Lydia Tourino 10-0 in the quarter-final.

She also secured a 4-1 victory against Alicja Nowosad of Poland during the semi-final clash.

The gold medal underscores Esther Kolawole’s potential and her strong belief in achieving greatness.

Reacting to her win, Nigeria Wrestling Federation President Daniel Igali praised Kolawole’s determined and inspired performance.

“I believe this experience will help shape her for future international competitions.

“I’m truly impressed by her outing. If she keeps this up, Nigerians can expect more gold medals in the near future,” Igali said.

NAN reports that Kolawole will next compete in the Ranking Series in Budapest, Hungary, from 14 to 19 July.

This is part of her preparation for the World Wrestling Championship in Croatia, scheduled later in 2025.

NAN also notes that the 2025 Grand Prix of Spain began on Friday and ends Sunday in Madrid.

(NAN)

