PRESIDENT TINUBU MOURNS BENUE VICTIMS AS HE COMMISSIONS GREATER ABUJA WATER SUPPLY NETWORK

President Bola Tinubu on Monday commissioned the Greater Abuja Water Supply Network, Loops 1, 2, 5, and 6, pledging his administration’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure that directly improves citizens’ lives.

During the commissioning ceremony on Airport Road, Abuja, President Tinubu led a moment of silence in honour of the victims of recent violence in Benue State and extended his heartfelt condolences to the affected families and communities.

“While I sympathise with the people of Benue, I’ve spoken to the governor. The leadership of Benue should accept our condolences and try hard—very consciously—to maintain peace and harmony among themselves. We are a huge family living in the same house, staying in different rooms, but living together in harmony,” he said.

President Tinubu announced plans to visit Benue State on Wednesday to commiserate with the victims and their families.

He described the water network as a transformative effort to guarantee safe, sustainable, and sufficient water for homes, institutions, and communities across the capital city.

“Water is life. It is not a luxury. It is a basic human right and a foundation for public health, urban development, and economic growth,” he said.

He lauded the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), led by Minister Nyesom Wike, and all project stakeholders for their dedication to the project.

He emphasised that the Renewed Hope Agenda focuses on delivering tangible, people-centred projects that impact Nigerians’ daily lives.

“This water infrastructure is not only a technical milestone, but a moral one, because it is about equity. It ensures that no part of Abuja is left behind in our national development agenda.

“When we speak of the Renewed Hope Agenda, we mean tangible, people-focused projects that improve the daily lives of ordinary Nigerians. Water to drink, to clean, to grow, to build. That is a real project. It’s a treasure that we always take for granted.”

“We are not here today merely to lay the pipes. We are laying the groundwork for healthier families, stronger communities, and a more productive city,” he stated.

President Tinubu thanked the international development partners, especially the Chinese Government and CGC Nigeria Limited, for their collaboration on the project.

“We are showing the world that partnership built on mutual respect and shared prosperity can deliver real impact,” he said.

The president urged residents to safeguard the infrastructure: “As we commission this vital project, I urge all residents and stakeholders to protect this investment. Use the water wisely and work with the government to ensure sustainability.”

Mr Wike thanked the president for his continued support and practical interest in developing the capital city.

“Mr President, on behalf of the residents and administration of the FCT, we sincerely appreciate and thank you for taking the time to be with us again. Today marks the fourth day of the commissioning programs,” Wike said.

He recounted the president’s early inquiries into Abuja’s infrastructure state after assuming office.

“I recall that when you came on board, you invited me and asked me one or two questions. One is, ‘Why is the mass transit train not working?’ You said, ‘I want to ride on that train.’

“Secondly, you asked, ‘What is happening to the Abuja water supply?’ and you made it clear: ‘It’s not only rail infrastructure. We want the train to work and the water supplied to the city.”

Mr Wike explained that the project was initially awarded in 2017 for $470 million under a tripartite financing arrangement involving the Chinese Government (85%), the Federal Government, and the FCT Administration (15%).

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to extend water infrastructure to underserved communities.

“Last year, when you (Mr President) visited China—luckily for us, I was part of the delegation—the FCT also signed an agreement with CGC to provide water to rural areas. We are almost done with procurement to give water to Bwari, Kuje, Karu, and other communities. So we are not only providing water to the city but also to the satellite towns.”

He assured the president that future rural water projects will be delivered swiftly.

“It will not take years like this one. We believe that by next year, during your third anniversary, we’ll commission those satellite town projects where you provide water.”

Mr Wike also praised the National Assembly for their support.

“Every day, we’ll make sure that people will see- those who want to see and those who don’t want to see. It’s not your fault—because they decided not to see.”

Providing a technical overview of the project, Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Richard Dauda, said the new loops are designed to serve 50 districts across Phases Two, Three, and Four, including the FCT’s northern and southern development corridors.

“Of the planned ten loops, Loops 3 and 4 are already operational, supplying water from four completed storage tanks. The Greater Abuja Water Supply Project involves the construction of additional pipeline networks—Loops 1, 2, 5, and 6, according to the city’s master plan,” he said

He explained that the project includes installing secondary trunk lines to ensure effective distribution to end users.

According to Mr Dauda, 425 kilometres of ductile iron pipes, ranging from 200mm to 1500mm in diameter, are being laid, comprising 256 kilometres of main trunk lines and 169 kilometres of distribution lines. The project also includes 1,670 appurtenances, such as valves and air release systems.

“Upon completion, the project would significantly improve access to potable water for residents of Abuja,” he said.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

June 16, 2025

