Another aide to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has resigned from the administration as a result of Mr Eno’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chris Abasi Eyo, a honorary special adviser on media and publicity to Mr Eno, said his resignation follows the governor’s directive that his aides who are unwilling to follow him to the APC should resign their appointment, according to his resignation letter dated 16 June.

The resignation letter has been circulated on Facebook.

Mr Eyo, who once served as a commissioner for information in Akwa Ibom, was the spokesperson for Eno’s governorship campaign during the 2023 general election.

“There has, undoubtedly, been an avalanche of reflections and reactions from various quarters concerning your ‘progressive move’ and the justification you have advanced in its support. Nonetheless, while the decision is clearly strategic, it is bound to leave in its wake a trail of political jetsams and flotsams,” Mr Eyo told Governor Eno in the letter.

He told the governor that he has “chosen to become a jetsam of the very ship I co-built”.

Mr Eyo’s resignation is coming a few days after the Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport in the state, Ini Ememobong, resigned from Mr Eno’s cabinet, citing a similar reason.

Mr Eno is the second governor in Nigeria’s south-south region to have defected from the PDP to the APC, after his counterpart in Delta State.

The Akwa Ibom governor cited the prolonged leadership crisis in his former party, the PDP, as the reason for his defection. He also said he wants to be free to campaign for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

