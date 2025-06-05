The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has urged Nigerians to remain optimistic and place their confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s administration despite the cost-of-living crisis caused by government policies.
The king articulated this sentiment in his goodwill message to the Muslim community in preparation for the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir. He spoke at his palace in Iwo on Thursday, in a brief interview with PREMIUM TIMES.
“We are passing through a hard time now, but there is hope that this government will do the best, and I wish and hope that Mr President wins the second term and comes back as the president in 2027 so that he can finish the work he has begun. Nigeria has hope, I heard that we have paid the IMF fund that was borrowed during COVID-19,” the traditional ruler said.
He described the development as a good pointer, saying he believes God will guide citizens through the current hardship.
With just two years into Mr Tinubu’s first term in office, Nigeria faces a hunger crisis more severe than when he came into office.
The major cause of the crisis is the abolition of petrol subsidies and the devaluation of the naira. The policies substantially increased the costs of goods and services across the country. The soaring prices of goods and services have occurred alongside a decline in purchasing power, hitting Nigerians with a double whammy. The high food costs have prompted multiple public protests across the country.
Insecurity in rural areas, particularly in food-producing states, has also continued to disrupt agricultural activities. As Muslims across the country mark this year’s Sallah celebration, many have expressed concerns over the high cost of ram, often used to mark the celebration.
In his Sallah message on Thursday, the Oluwo prayed for all Nigerians facing hardship in the country.
“Good day, Nigerians, most especially the Muslims. Today is the day of Arafat. Tomorrow is Eid. I pray for the people who are facing difficulties that God will make everything easy for them. God will bless you all. Iwo is the city of Islamic scholars. In Nigeria today, we all know that there is hope that is coming. I pray for the government to have more wisdom to lead Nigerians correctly,” he said.
“I pray for the president, all the governors, all the senators, lawmakers and traditional rulers all across Nigeria, and greet all our citizens, Happy Eid festival. God bless us all.”
