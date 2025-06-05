The African Union Commission has warned that the arbitrary travel restrictions imposed on some African countries by the US government could strain decades-long diplomatic relations between the two sides.

The commission said this in a statement on Thursday, in reaction to the new travel ban imposed by US President Donald Trump, which affects seven African countries.

According to the commission, the US government needs to adopt a more balanced and evidence-based approach in its decision making.

The AU, in the statement issued hours after the ban was imposed, said the US should take into account the long-standing partnership between the United States and African nations.

President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, signed a proclamation banning the citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States.

According to him, the ban was imposed to protect the US against foreign terrorists and other security threats.

“It is the policy of the United States to protect its citizens from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology, or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes.

“More importantly, the United States must identify such aliens before their admission or entry into the United States.

“The United States must ensure that admitted aliens and aliens otherwise already present in the United States do not bear hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles, and do not advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists or other threats to our national security,” he said.

The affected African countries are; Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia and Sudan.

The US also imposed visa restrictions on three other African countries: Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

Nigeria, however, was not affected.

The five non-African countries affected by the US travel ban are Afghanistan, Haiti, Iran, Myanmar, Yemen.

African Union’s reaction

The AU has now expressed concern over the travel restrictions.

It stated that the new measures could also affect people-to-people ties, educational exchanges, and commercial engagement.

“The African Union Commission respectfully appeals to the United States to exercise this right in a manner that is balanced, evidence-based, and reflective of the long-standing partnership between the United States and Africa.

“Africa and the United States share mutual interests in promoting peace, prosperity, and global cooperation,” the Commission noted, urging Washington to adopt a more consultative process and engage in constructive dialogue with the countries affected by the new policy,” the statement read

Some of the countries affected by the recent travel ban had been on the list of countries earlier reported to be considered for a total travel ban or visa restrictions by the US government.

In March, PREMIUM TIMES reported that government officials had developed a draft for 43 countries, 22 of which were African countries.

The proposed ban was expected to be broader than the restrictions imposed during President Trump’s first term.

The draft had suggested a “red” list of 11 countries, an “orange” list of 10 countries, and a “yellow” list of 22 countries.

Citizens of countries on the red list were to be flatly barred from entering the US. Those whose countries were on the orange list would face travel restrictions while countries on the yellow list would be given a 60-day window to address concerns before a verdict is reached.

African countries, such as Eritrea, Chad and Congo, initially on the yellow and Orange list, were issued a total travel ban on Wednesday.

US officials had mentioned earlier in March that the draft list could be changed as it has yet to be approved by the administration.

