Team Ogun delivered a standout performance at the 2024 National Sports Festival, claiming gold in the 4x400m mixed relay on Friday evening at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta.

Running under the lights and cheered on by a lively home crowd, the Ogun quartet of Gafar Badmus, Tosin Adeloye, Samson Nathaniel, and Toheebat Jimoh crossed the finish line in 3:20.65, ahead of Team Edo (3:23.41) and Team Lagos (3:24.36), who took silver and bronze respectively.

The win marked a high point for the host state at the “Gateway Games” and highlighted the strength of their teamwork and preparation.

Speaking after the race, Ogun’s team coach Saheed Akinpelu expressed immense pride in his athletes, attributing the success to their dedication and adaptability.

“We used all our strategies in order to defeat states like Bayelsa, Delta, and other good states. Our athletes are humble and they listen to instructions,” Akinpelu said.

While celebrating the win, he also called for increased support and more extensive preparation time for future events.

“Assuming we spent like three months in camp, we would have even done better than this,” he noted. “That tells you there’s love in camp. I’m on top of the world. We started with a gold this morning in the walking race, and now another gold in the relay. It is fantastic and a great result for us.”

The victory adds to Ogun’s growing medal tally and builds momentum for the team as the festival enters its final stretch.

With the home crowd behind them, Ogun’s athletes continue to push for a strong finish at Nigeria’s premier multi-sport event.

