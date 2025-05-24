Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has been rated by the National Consultative Committee on Statistics (NCCS) as the Most Data-Friendly Governor in Nigeria.

The award, presented during a state banquet held in honour of participants of the 2025 1st Bi-Annual Meeting of the NCCS on Thursday, in Katsina, recognised the Governor’s commitment to data-driven governance and statistical development. This was revealed through a press statement on Friday by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

Speaking at the event, Mr Radda emphasized his administration’s commitment to statistical excellence, stating: “When we took over the administration of Katsina State in 2023, we came in with our blueprint, which spelt out our strategies and plan of action on how to develop all the sectors of the State economy.”

“With our knowledge on the importance of effective data to guide implementation of our policies, programmes and projects, we decided to revitalize the State Bureau of Statistics,” the Governor revealed.

Governor Radda also added, “To ensure efficiency, I directed the Head of Civil Service of the State to advertise the position and follow the due process to select the best that will be appointed as the Statistician-General of the State. The process was very successful as at the end of the day the appointment of Professor Saifullahi Sani Ibrahim was recommended and approved by the State Government.”

On the positive impact of the strategic appointment, Governor Radda stressed, “Since Professor Ibrahim assumption into office, Katsina State has recorded a series of developments in conducting so many surveys and generating relevant data that guides our decision making.”

The governor, however, assured the Statistician-General of the Federation and other participants that the State Government will carefully study the communique issued at the end of the meeting to ensure effective implementation.

Responding to an appeal by the Statistician General of the Federation, Mr. Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran, who requested Governor Radda to influence other governors to prioritize data-driven projects in their states, the Governor assured that he will utilize any available opportunity to engage the governors on the need to concentrate and pay more attention to their Bureau of Statistics.

Governor Radda also leveraged the platform to showcase Katsina State’s investment potential, noting: “We leverage on the collaboration with National Bureau of Statistics and the experience acquired by the staff of Katsina State Bureau of Statistics in the ongoing GDP compilation to ensure that henceforth no gap shall exist in the GDP data of the State.”

The Governor particularly urged the NCCS participants to become Katsina State ambassadors to dispel insecurity narratives spread by those who are ignorant of the improved security situation in the state.

“Investors, both local and foreign, are kindly requested to consider Katsina State when taking strategic investment decisions. The cost of living is relatively cheaper when compared with most of the States, and ease of doing business is favourable as the government and people of Katsina State are investor-friendly,” Governor Radda remarked.

He equally outlined his administration’s milestones in nearly two years where legacy projects have been executed in Health, Education, Infrastructure, Water Resources, Environment Ministries, among others across the 34 Local Government Areas of the State.

Concluding his remarks, Governor Radda expressed gratitude to the Statistician-General of the Federation and the Katsina State Bureau of Statistics for the awards and all members of NCCS for selecting Katsina State to host this event.

The NCCS meeting brought together the Statistician-General of the Federation and representatives from all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to discuss developments in the statistical sector and strategize on enhancing statistical services across Nigeria.

