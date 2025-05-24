Team Ogun’s pursuit of cricket gold at the 2024 National Sports Festival came to an end on Friday as both the men’s and women’s squads fell short in their T20 semifinal matches at the MKO Abiola Cricket Oval.
The defeats, though disappointing for the host state, shift the focus to Saturday’s bronze medal playoffs where Ogun will aim to finish strong and bolster its overall medal count at the Gateway Games.
In the men’s semifinal, Ogun suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat to Team Edo.
Edo’s bowlers restricted Ogun’s batting lineup effectively before chasing down the target with ease.
Ogun will now take on Team Oyo in the men’s third-place playoff. Oyo also missed out on the final after a close loss to Kaduna.
The women’s team, which had shown promising form throughout the tournament, narrowly lost to Team Lagos in a tightly contested match, falling by just eight runs.
They now face Team Akwa Ibom for a shot at the bronze.
Cricket T20 Fixtures – Gateway Games 2024
Men’s Bronze Match: Ogun vs Oyo
Women’s Bronze Match: Ogun vs Akwa Ibom
Men’s Final: Kaduna vs Edo
Women’s Final: Lagos vs Edo
Despite the setback, Saturday presents an opportunity for Team Ogun to regroup and finish on a positive note.
Backed by a supportive home crowd, both teams will look to cap their campaign with a podium finish.
