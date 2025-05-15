Reports of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) admitting a glitch in its systems that led to the mass failure of students dominated the headlines today.
According to the Leadership newspaper, “JAMB Registrar Weeps Over Mass UTME Failure.”
Punch headline read, “JAMB boss weeps as human error forces Lagos, S East resist.”
|
Tribune reported that, “JAMB admits errors, 379,997 candidates to retake UTME.”
First News wrote, “JAMB Admits Fault in 2025 UTME Failures, Orders Retake for 380,000 Candidates.”
“379,997 candidates to retake 2025 UTME,” New Telegraph reported.
“JAMB admits error, reschedules exam for 379, 997 candidates,” the Sun reported.
Meanwhile, This Day reported that, “UTME tech failure: JAMB Registrar weeps, apologises.”
“South East PDP threatens to exit party over national scribe position,” the Daily Independent reported.
“Insecurity: Bandits feed our babies to their dogs – Zamfara lawmaker,” Vanguard reported.
According to Sailent Times, “DSS charges Utomi to court over parallel government suspicion.”
Business Day also reported that, “Capacity gaps shut local airlines out ofN8trn market.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999