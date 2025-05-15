Reports of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) admitting a glitch in its systems that led to the mass failure of students dominated the headlines today.

According to the Leadership newspaper, “JAMB Registrar Weeps Over Mass UTME Failure.”

Punch headline read, “JAMB boss weeps as human error forces Lagos, S East resist.”

Tribune reported that, “JAMB admits errors, 379,997 candidates to retake UTME.”

First News wrote, “JAMB Admits Fault in 2025 UTME Failures, Orders Retake for 380,000 Candidates.”

“379,997 candidates to retake 2025 UTME,” New Telegraph reported.

“JAMB admits error, reschedules exam for 379, 997 candidates,” the Sun reported.

Meanwhile, This Day reported that, “UTME tech failure: JAMB Registrar weeps, apologises.”

“South East PDP threatens to exit party over national scribe position,” the Daily Independent reported.

“Insecurity: Bandits feed our babies to their dogs – Zamfara lawmaker,” Vanguard reported.

According to Sailent Times, “DSS charges Utomi to court over parallel government suspicion.”

Business Day also reported that, “Capacity gaps shut local airlines out ofN8trn market.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

