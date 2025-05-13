Three senators from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The three senators are all from Kebbi State. They are Adamu Aliero, representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District, Yahaya Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North Senatorial District, and Garba Maidoki, representing Kebbi South Senatorial District.
The trio announced their defections in separate letters addressed to the Senate and read during Tuesday’s plenary by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session.
Each of the lawmakers cited the prolonged leadership crisis within the PDP, characterised by unresolved litigations and deep internal divisions, as the main reason for their decision to switch parties.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the three senators had earlier met with President Bola Tinubu behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday. They were accompanied by APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris, Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu.
Although the purpose of the meeting was not publicly disclosed at the time, it has now been confirmed that it centred on finalising their plans to join the APC.
During the formal defection in the Senate, several top APC members, including Messrs Ganduje and Idris, and Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Tanko Yusuf, were present to welcome the lawmakers.
After reading the letter, the deputy senate president congratulated the senators on their decisions to align with the ruling party’s vision.
Thereafter, Messrs Aliero, Abdullahi and Maidoki exchanged pleasantries with other APC senators before they were led to their new seats at the Majority section of the chamber
There are currently 107 senators in the Senate since the death of former Anambra South Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, who died last July, and the departure of Monday Okpebholo, who vacated the Edo Central seat after being elected Governor of Edo State last September.
With the three senators’ defections, the number of senators from the ruling APC has increased to 68. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) currently has 30 senators. The Labour Party has five senators. The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has two senators. NNPP has one senator, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) also has one.
More details later…
