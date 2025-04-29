President Bola Tinubu on Monday wrote a personal tribute to Mike Adenuga, chairperson of Globacom and Conoil, who marks his 72nd birthday on April 29.
The President said Mr Adenuga’s life, from humble beginnings, was a testament to the power of vision and the outcome of resilience, adding that his humility and diligence enabled him to succeed in banking, telecommunications, oil and gas.
“The man Nigerians affectionately call ‘The Guru’ has, through determination and hard work, built businesses that have created thousands of jobs for our people.
“Nigerians will always appreciate Globacom’s ingenuity in disrupting the billing template in the telecommunications sector. By pioneering per-second billing, Glo expanded telephony and digital access to millions of Nigerians,” Mr Tinubu said.
He added that Conoil had proven that an indigenous firm could compete with international oil companies, fostering energy independence and security for the country.
Continuing, Mr Tinubu said beyond his business achievements, Mr Adenuga’s philanthropy, through the Mike Adenuga Foundation, had touched many lives – supporting tertiary education, healthcare, and cultural advancement across the nation.
“Dr Adenuga, Nigeria is grateful for your immense contributions to our country’s progress and prosperity.
“I commend you for extending your investments to other African countries and Europe, a bold effort which earned you well-deserved honours as Commander of the Legion of Honour (France) and Ghana’s Companion of the Star of Ghana.
“On behalf of the people of Nigeria, I pray that God Almighty will continue to bless you with good health, wisdom, and renewed vision as you inspire others in service to our nation,” the President said.
(NAN)
