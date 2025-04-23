Olayemi Bajomo, former Bursar of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has passed away at the age of 78.

She died on 28 March.

Born on 15 January 1947, Mrs Bajomo was a dedicated Christian and long-time public servant.

She began her education at Ago Ijaiye Primary School, Ebute Metta, and proceeded to Methodist Girls High School (MGHS), Yaba, where she distinguished herself both academically and in athletics—especially as a sprinter.

She represented MGHS in several competitions, winning numerous medals.

She studied Accountancy at Yaba College of Technology, earning a National Diploma.

Her professional career began at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, before she joined the Nigerian Institute for Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba.

In 1983, Mrs Bajomo joined LASU, where she had a distinguished career in university administration.

She rose through the ranks and was appointed the University Bursar in November 2000. She retired from active service in 2005.

A devout Christian, Mrs Bajomo was active in church life from an early age.

She was a choir member and co-founder of the Christ Morning Star Society at the First African Church Mission (FACM), formerly known as the United African Church.

She also participated in the elders’ group, benevolence committee, and other church activities. Her home in Agbara hosted the Winners Chapel Area Fellowship for many years.

Burial

Funeral activities for Mrs Bajomo will commence on 30 April, with tributes and commendations service at 4 pm, followed by a Christian Wake-Keeping at 5 pm.

Both events will be held at the First African Church, 5 Oyingbo Road, Ebute Metta.

Her lying-in-state and Funeral Service will take place the following day, 1 May, at the same venue. The Lying-in-State begins at 8 am, while the Funeral Service starts promptly at 10 am.

Mrs Bajomo is fondly remembered for her gentle spirit, unwavering devotion to God, and outstanding service to both the university and the church.

