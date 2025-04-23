The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a suspected fake land vendor, Nwobo Chibuike, in Abuja for allegedly defrauding members of the public through the sale of non-existent plots of land across several districts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement on Wednesday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said Mr Chibuike, who prides himself on as the Managing Director of C&C Reality & Construction Limited, Dream-Krest Homes and Properties Limited, and Dan Faith Shelters Limited, was arrested after multiple complaints from victims.

“Investigations showed that Chibuike was marketing fictitious landed properties in areas such as Kurudu, Sabon Lugbe East Extension, Kpeyegyi, and Jikoyi Village Extension,” the statement said.

The statement said his victims were reportedly lured into paying huge sums for the fake properties. Payments ranged from N3.5 million to N60 million for land purportedly located in Karsana, Pyakasa, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, Katampe Extension, Guzape 2, Kuje, and other parts of the FCT.

The EFCC further said enquiries made to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) revealed that the locations marketed by Mr Chibuike and his agents do not exist.

Mr Chibuike is expected to be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has urged Abuja residents to remain vigilant and avoid dealing with itinerant land vendors.

“The public is hereby alerted to be wary of such vendors, especially itinerant land marketers around the FCT and be appropriately guided,” the commission said.

A pattern of real estate fraud in Abuja

This arrest is the latest in a slew of real estate scams rocking Nigeria’s capital city.

Earlier this year, the Nigeria Police arraigned a couple and executives of Homadil Realty Limited over a similar land fraud involving four prime plots in the Guzape and Katampe districts.

On 28 January, Rebecca Isaac (also known as Bilkisu Ishaku Aliyu) and her husband, Ishaku Isaac, appeared before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Apo, Abuja.

Their company, Homadil Realty Limited, was listed as the third defendant, while Richard John, Executive Director of Rychado Homes, was named as the fourth defendant but was absent from court.

All present defendants pleaded not guilty to five counts of fraud filed against them on 23 January.

The trial judge, Sadia Mayana, granted them bail in the sum of N10 million each, with two sureties who must be Abuja-based property owners.

In December 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the EFCC an interim forfeiture order over the disputed plots for 60 days to allow for ongoing investigations.

A trial judge, Emeka Nwite, who issued the order on 20 December 2024, ruled that the properties—Plot 4022 in Guzape and Plots 1861, 1862, and 1863 in Katampe—be forfeited to the Federal Government during the investigation period.

