The Katsina State Government and its 34 local councils have spent N36.8 billion to establish a structure to address insecurity in the state.

The state’s deputy governor, Faruk Lawal-Jobe, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Tuesday in Katsina, said the amount was spent from the inception of the administration to date.

He said that the funds were used “to purchase 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), 65 Toyota Hilux and 700 Daylong motorcycles.

“Procurement of 1,900 units of tactical combat equipment for the take-off of Katsina Community Watch Corps, which is a state-owned security outfit.

“Payment of monthly allowances to 1,500 members of vigilantes, 1,279 community support groups, 6,652 ward heads, 2,515 Imams, 2,515 prayer callers (Ladans) and 2,515 deputy Imams.

“Recruitment, kitting and training for batches one and two of Katsina Security Watch Corps personnel.

“Training of 1,100 community volunteers from the eight frontline local government areas.

“Purchase of drones, trackers and communication network equipment for intelligence gathering, purchase of combat equipment, consumables, live jackets, helmets, Walkie-talkies, teargas hand grenade, among others.”

He said that the government has spent N985.9 million for medical treatment, financial assistance, and other interventions to banditary victims.

Mr Lawal-Jobe further revealed that a total of 2,286 victims have so far benefited from that financial assistance.

He added that the government had recruited 1,466 security watch corps under phase one and deployed to the eight frontline local governments.

The deputy governor said the local governments are Dandume, Faskari, Kankara, Danmusa, Batsari, Jibia, Sabuwa and Safana.

Under phase two, he said, 550 Security Watch Corps were deployed to 10 vulnerable Local Governments of Bakori, Musawa, Malumfashi, Danja, Funtua, Matazu, Charanchi, Batagarawa, Kurfi and Dutsin-Ma.

The deputy governor revealed that 200 civilian hunters were also engaged and deployed to vulnerable areas to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies.

Mr Lawal-Jobe said that as part of non-kinetic approach, he said, the government created the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs (MISHA).

He said it was saddled with responsibility on security issues and became a part of the State Security Council Advisory Committee, among others.(NAN)

