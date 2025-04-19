The Katsina State Government in partnership with the Genesis Energy Group has begun implementing its landmark $500 million energy infrastructure investment following last month Memorandum of Understanding signed in London. The partnership is recogised as one of the largest private sector-driven renewable energy investments in Northern Nigeria.

The initiative which aligns with Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s vision to industrialize Katsina, enhance public service delivery and inclusive growth by addressing the state’s energy deficit, will equally deliver clean, sustainable energy solutions through the development, financing, construction, and operation of major infrastructure projects across the state.

As implementation advances, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Power and Energy, Hafiz Ibrahim, and the Commissioner for Health, Musa Adamu Funtua, accompanied Genesis Energy Group executives led by Mrs Melissa Sikwila, Executive Vice President of Project Development and Investment, on technical site inspections of critical power projects.

The delegation visited two nearly-completed installations: a 1MW Solar Mini-Grid with a 1MWh Battery Energy Storage System at the Katsina State Government House, and a 250KW Solar System with a 300KWh Battery Energy Storage System at the Katsina State General Hospital. These pilot projects will reduce diesel generator dependence, lower operational costs, and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

During a strategy session at Government House, Mr Radda met with the Genesis team to discuss the detailed project rollout roadmap. Discussions focused on accelerating energy developments serving both urban centers and rural communities. Initial priority areas include the Green Economic Zone for agro-industrial enterprises, water treatment plants statewide, Umaru Musa Yaradua University, 102 Primary Healthcare Centres, and the Amadi Rimi Orthopedic Hospital.

“Our goal is not just to deploy energy infrastructure, but to build lasting capacity and empower local communities through access to clean, resilient power,” said Mrs Sikwila. “Katsina State is setting the pace for what public-private partnerships in the energy sector should look like across Africa,” Mrs Sikwila added.

Governor Radda, however, emphasized his administration’s commitment to fostering investment and innovation, stating, “This partnership with Genesis Energy Group aligns with our strategic agenda to transform Katsina into a model for clean energy adoption and economic development. Reliable power is the foundation of industrialization, education, and healthcare, and we are proud to take this bold step forward.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The partnership is expected to attract additional private sector investment to Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, create jobs, support climate resilience, and promote inclusive development. Implementation of the first phase will commence immediately, with commissioning of the Government House and General Hospital systems scheduled in the coming weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

