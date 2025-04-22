Shimite Bello, the special adviser on trade and export to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has been confirmed dead.

Mrs Bello, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, died on Easter Sunday after she was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, Asaba, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Information in Delta State, Charles Aniagu, confirmed that the governor’s aide died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that the victim was killed by her husband, David Favour, a pastor, when she protested against the husband’s alleged illicit affair.

While residents claimed David beat up the victim upon her protest, others said the husband poisoned her.

But Mr Aniagu, the information commissioner, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that the circumstances of Mrs Bello’s death were unclear to him.

“You can speak to her family members. I know nothing about how she died,” he said.

Police speak

When contacted on Tuesday, the police spokesperson in Delta State, Bright Edafe, confirmed the controversies surrounding Mrs Bello’s death.

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said the family of the deceased filed a complaint over the circumstances of her death.

The police spokesperson said the family accused the husband of being responsible for the death of the governor’s aide.

He said the husband reported the wife’s death to the police and also expressed concern that the family of the victim was threatening him.

“The police then dispatched a team to rescue him from the house and thereafter placed him in protective custody,” Mr Edafe said.

“We are currently investigating. In situations like this, only an autopsy can determine whether the death was natural or due to other causes.”

