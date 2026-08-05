Beta Glass Plc has appointed Boye Olusanya as the new chairman of its Board of Directors following the departure of Vitus Ezinwa.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the leading glass container manufacturer in West and Central Africa said Mr Olusanya’s appointment took effect from 30 July.

The company also extolled Mr Ezinwa for his contributions and strategic guidance of the business during his tenure.

“The Board expresses its sincere gratitude for his dedicated service and strategic guidance, which have been instrumental to the Company’s growth. The Board wishes him continued success in his future pursuits,” the company said.

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Boye Olusanya

Mr Olusanya, a non-executive director, brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience spanning the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), agriculture, telecommunications, technology, energy, infrastructure and financial services sectors.

He currently serves as the Group Chief Executive Officer of FMN Holdings Limited, where he is leading the transformation of the food and agro-industrial group into a vertically integrated, consumer-focused business.

Mr Olusanya has previously held senior leadership positions at VMobile (formerly ECONET Wireless), Dancom Technologies, Dangote Industries, 9mobile and Helios Investment Partners.

He also previously served as chairman of Axxela Limited and is the Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group as well as a member of the Presidential Food Systems Coordination Unit.

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The company said the board is confident that Mr Olusanya’s experience will strengthen its corporate governance and support its long-term growth strategy.

“The Board expresses full confidence in Mr Boye Olusanya, his leadership, vision, and expertise, believing that under his guidance the Company will be directed toward new opportunities, strengthened governance, and sustainable growth,” the company said.

It added that his appointment represents a significant milestone in positioning the Company to achieve greater heights and deliver enhanced value to its shareholders and stakeholders.

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