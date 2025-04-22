A driver with a commercial bank in Minna, Mohammed Abolore, has been stabbed to death by suspected miscreants in the Fadikpe area of Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State.

A police statement said the incident occurred at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. The state police command said it received a report from a local vigilante leader that some thugs were seen smoking cannabis in the Rafi axis of the Fadikpe community.

In response, vigilante members mobilised to the scene to apprehend the suspects while awaiting the arrival of police. Mohammed Abolore, a resident of the community, reportedly volunteered to support the vigilante team in the arrests.

However, the deceased was stabbed with a pair of scissors by a suspect identified as Nura Buhari, who fled the scene immediately. Mr Abolore was rushed to the General Hospital in Minna, where he was confirmed dead.

The police said further investigations in the area led to the arrest of another suspect, Abdullahi Rabiu, who is assisting the police in the search for other accomplices.

Speaking to journalists, the community head of Fadikpe, Danladi Jibrin, said the community was working with the security agencies to arrest those involved in Mr Abolore’s killing.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Danmamman, has commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured that justice will be pursued in his killing.

