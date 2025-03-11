The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 28 persons suspected of operating a Ponzi scheme in Minna, Niger State.

The Kaduna zonal directorate of the agency said the suspects were arrested at a three-bedroom apartment in Al-Bishiri Talba Estate, following a tip-off on fraudulent investment activities under the guise of a network marketing scheme.

According to the EFCC, the suspects operated a company, Q-Net Ltd, which they claimed to be affiliated to companies in Dubai, India, Indonesia, and Thailand.

It said victims paid between $790 and $850 (approximately ₦1,462,000) as a registration fee and for product purchases.

The agency said at the time of the raid, some of the suspects were receiving lectures on Ponzi scheme operations, disguised as “network marketing.” Items recovered included Q-Net application forms and other incriminating documents.

The EFCC said the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.

