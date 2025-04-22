President Bola Tinubu will return to the country on Monday after a two-week working visit to Europe.
Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said this on his X handle.
“President Bola Tinubu will return home today,” the spokesman said in a brief statement.
The President, who departed Nigeria on April 2 for Paris, France, held a high-level meeting with Massad Boulos, the US Department of State’s Senior Advisor for Africa.
The discussion focused on deepening bilateral cooperation to enhance regional security and sustainable economic development across Africa.
After his engagements in Paris, Mr Tinubu proceeded to London over the weekend, where he continued consultations and maintained regular communication with senior government officials in Abuja. (NAN)
