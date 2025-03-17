The Nigeria Association of the Blind (NAB) has called on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to address the challenges blind candidates face in mathematics, particularly in handling graphs and other visual components required for university entry.

NAB President, Stanley Onyebuchi, made the appeal during a visit to JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, at the Board’s headquarters in Bwari, Abuja, on 12 March.

According to JAMB’s weekly bulletin, Mr Onyebuchi noted that the current mathematics requirements for university admission pose significant difficulties for blind students, preventing many from realising their academic aspirations.

He acknowledged the Board’s efforts in promoting inclusivity through the JAMB Equal Opportunities Group (JEOG) but stressed the need for additional reforms.

“Mathematics, as it is traditionally taught and assessed in Nigeria, heavily relies on visual elements such as graphs, diagrams, and complex spatial reasoning, which pose considerable difficulties for blind students,” he said.

“While some adaptations exist, they remain largely inadequate, leading to a disproportionate disadvantage for blind candidates. Consequently, many blind students, despite excelling in other subjects, find their academic aspirations curtailed by this rigid requirement.”

Proposed solutions for inclusivity

To address these concerns, the association recommended several solutions to enhance accessibility for blind students

They include; Alternative assessment methods to introducing adaptive testing approaches such as verbal reasoning or tactile-based assessments to cater to blind candidates; Course-Specific waivers to advocate for policy adjustments that allow blind students to pursue their academic goals without being hindered by rigid mathematics requirements, especially in disciplines where mathematics is not a core subject.

Others are enhanced accessibility to collaborating with institutions and disability-focused organisations to develop inclusive teaching methods, instructional materials, and assistive technologies tailored for blind students.

It also calls for representation on JEOG requesting that the current NAB leadership be represented on JEOG to replace the former president who is currently on the committee.

Responses and next steps

The Registrar, Mr Oloyede expressed appreciation for NAB’s advocacy and noted that two NAB members are already part of the JAMB-JEOG.

He assured NAB that the Board remains committed to addressing the concerns raised.

Regarding the challenges in mathematical assessments, he suggested that JEOG should explore viable solutions by studying global best practices and proposing suitable adaptations for the Nigerian system.

He urged NAB officials to submit formal recommendations to JEOG, a body comprising over 30 experts in special education, for consideration.

“What I can do is recommend to JEOG the importance of this matter. It is a group of individuals with the expertise needed to find solutions by examining practices elsewhere and advising us accordingly,” he stated.

On the issue of NAB’s representation on JEOG, the Registrar explained that the Board periodically reviews membership and advised NAB to arrange for the former president’s resignation to enable the current leadership to take over the role.

Mr Oloyede further assured that no institution has the authority to change a candidate’s course without their consent.

He reaffirmed JAMB’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all candidates, regardless of disability, through continued advocacy and intervention efforts.

