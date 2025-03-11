President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, requesting confirmation of Melvin Ayogu’s appointment to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Board of Directors.
The request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during Tuesday’s plenary.
The letter states: “In compliance with Section 10(1) of the CBN (Establishment) Act, 2007, I present for Senate confirmation the appointment of Prof. Melvin Ayogu as a board member.”
It adds: “His Curriculum Vitae is attached. The Senate is invited to note that this nominee completes the Board’s composition as required under Section 6 of the CBN Act, 2007.”
Mr Tinubu also sought Senate confirmation for Mr Nwakuche Ndidi’s appointment as Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS).
“In compliance with Section 3(1)(b) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, I present for Senate confirmation the appointment of Mr Nwakuche Ndidi as Controller-General, NCOS.”
