President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, requesting confirmation of Melvin Ayogu’s appointment to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Board of Directors.

The request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during Tuesday’s plenary.

The letter states: “In compliance with Section 10(1) of the CBN (Establishment) Act, 2007, I present for Senate confirmation the appointment of Prof. Melvin Ayogu as a board member.”

It adds: “His Curriculum Vitae is attached. The Senate is invited to note that this nominee completes the Board’s composition as required under Section 6 of the CBN Act, 2007.”

Mr Tinubu also sought Senate confirmation for Mr Nwakuche Ndidi’s appointment as Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS).

“In compliance with Section 3(1)(b) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, I present for Senate confirmation the appointment of Mr Nwakuche Ndidi as Controller-General, NCOS.”

(NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

