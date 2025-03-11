The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the welfare of health workers in the country.

Mr Salako made this statement in Abuja on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the executive body of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

He acknowledged the concerns raised by the National President of NANNM, Haruna Mamman, and assured that the longstanding demands of the association would be addressed.

Specifically, he pointed out that the delay in implementing the scheme of service for nurses, the 2012 National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) judgment, and salary adjustments would all be resolved.

The minister pledged to engage relevant agencies, including the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, to ensure a timely resolution.

“I am assuring you that I will take this matter personally to the coordinating minister. I ask that you take me by word,” Mr Salako stressed.

He emphasised the vital role nurses play in the healthcare system, noting that their dedication was crucial to national development.

He urged the association to continue constructive engagement with the government, emphasising that dialogue should replace industrial actions.

“Patriotism should guide our actions. As caregivers, the lives of many depend on you,” he said.

“While your demands are valid, we must consider the impact of prolonged strikes on patient care and the healthcare system.”

Mr Salako also expressed concern about the mass exodus of nurses to foreign countries due to poor working conditions, highlighting that the ongoing brain drain is exacerbating Nigeria’s healthcare crisis.

He encouraged nurses to remain in the country to help build the system, stressing that if all healthcare workers leave, the nation would face significant challenges.

“Our hospitals need not close. The system must work through our collective efforts and we see nurses as partners in this mission,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Mamman acknowledged the Minister’s visit and explained that nurses had endured years of unmet promises, refraining from industrial action for two years, hoping their concerns would be addressed.

He pointed out that in spite of the NICN judgment of 2012, its implementation is still pending, and the association’s patience is wearing thin.

“Nurses are at their breaking point. If urgent action is not taken, we may have no choice but to escalate our demands through lawful means,” he warned.

Mr Mamman urged the government to expedite actions on nurses’ demands, including a review of their remuneration and working conditions to prevent further migration.

The General Secretary of NANNM, Thomas Shettima, stressed the need to gazette the scheme of service, which was approved by state heads of service nine years ago.

Mr Shettima expressed frustration that in spite of repeated assurances from government officials, no concrete steps have been taken to formalise the scheme, leaving nurses uncertain about their future.

“Our members have waited long enough. We do not want industrial action, but continued neglect of our demands could lead to disruptions in the healthcare sector,” he said.

He also highlighted the critical role of nurses in national emergencies, such as disease outbreaks and humanitarian crises, urging the government to recognise and adequately reward their sacrifices.

(NAN)

