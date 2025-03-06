The African Union (AU) has appointed Samson Itodo, Yiaga Africa‘s Executive Director, to serve a four-year term on the AU Advisory Group on Artificial Intelligence’s Impact on Peace, Security, and Governance in Africa.

This prestigious appointment recognises his extensive experience and dedication to advancing democratic governance and technological innovation across the continent. The Advisory Group was established following a resolution by the AU Peace and Security Council in June 2024 that mandates the AU Commission to establish an advisory group to study the impact of and harness the potential of AI in peace, security and governance.

Samson Itodo is a renowned community organizer with extensive expertise in African politics, elections, social movements and youth development. He has been pivotal in advancing electoral integrity and democracy in Africa. He has also been instrumental in encouraging the inclusion of young people in politics.

One of his most notable achievements is the successful #NotTooYoungToRun global campaign, which significantly lowered the minimum age for elective office in Nigeria. Samson serves on the boards of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) and the Kofi Annan Foundation.

Samson holds graduate and postgraduate degrees in Law from the University of Jos and a Master of Public Policy at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. As a policy advocate, he provides strategic policy advice to parliamentary committees, electoral commissions, political parties, civil society organisations, and academic institutions. His current research spans social movements, election law, democratic innovation and African politics.

The nine-member AU Advisory Group is tasked with supporting the AU Commission in conducting a comprehensive study on the impact and implications of AI on peace, security, stability, democracy, and development in Africa. The Group will also propose strategies to mainstream AI in elections, peace, and governance processes, leverage AI for reconciliation and post-conflict reconstruction, and develop new approaches to address emerging challenges. Additionally, the Group will guide data protection and transparency while proposing options for a continental AI governance framework.

The AU Advisory Group operates under the auspices of the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye, whose office is pivotal in addressing the continent’s political stability and security challenges. The establishment of the Advisory Group attests to the vision of the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security. It is impressive that the AU under PAPs emphasises proactive strategies to harness AI’s potential for promoting peace, security, and development across Africa.

Samson Itodo’s appointment not only brings honour to Nigeria and West Africa but also signifies the nation/region’s active participation in continental initiatives aimed at harnessing technology for sustainable development. His involvement is expected to foster collaboration among African nations in leveraging AI for the betterment of society.

In response to his appointment, Samson Itodo expressed his gratitude, stating:

“I am honoured to serve and contribute to shaping Africa’s future through responsible AI governance in advancing elections, democracy and governance. This is a pivotal time to ensure technology enhances peace, security, and democratic processes across the continent.”

With a distinguished career dedicated to fostering innovation, ethical leadership, and the common good, Samson Itodo brings a wealth of knowledge to this advisory role. His appointment marks a significant milestone for his professional journey and Africa’s ongoing efforts to harness the transformative power of AI for peace, security, and democracy.

