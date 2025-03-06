The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has taken delivery of the Air Mobile First Aid Unit (AMFAU), a medical facility to strengthen efficient response to medical emergencies.

The unit was set up by the German Technical Advisory Group (GTAG) under a bilateral agreement between Nigeria and Germany.

The Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, represented by Muhammad Abdullahi, director of Communication, Defence Headquarters, described the event as special to the fight against insurgency and other criminals in the country.

He said that the Nigerian Armed Forces had benefited immensely from the agreement especially the Equipment Aid Programme (EAP).

Mr Musa, an army general, said that the EAP covered a Medical Emergency Project at Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC), a Mechatronics project at AFEME, Counter Improvised Explosive Devices at NASME, and a Reconnaissance Wing Project at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), among other projects.

The CDS said that the unit would strengthen medical emergencies, as it would provide emergency treatment including minor surgeries to injured personnel to save lives.

Mr Musa said, “The unit can be deployed for a maximum of 72 hours to any part of the country, and consists of a Triage, Theatre and a recovery ward.

“This project involves setup training, implementation and construction of molecular medical treatment facility for operation in order to ensure immediate and rapid medical support to personnel of the AFN.”

He said that so far, under the agreement, several personnel had been trained in Aero Medical Emergency, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and the provision of medical utility vehicles for Teams A and B.

According to him, it also involves the provision of medical tentages and the construction of a training hall, among others.

The CDS appreciated the German Government for the laudable efforts, and assured that the Nigerian Air Force would put the facility to optimal benefit.

Earlier, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Hassan Abubakar, recalled that the agreement between Nigeria and Germany was signed in Abuja on 13 December 2012.

He said, “This bilateral agreement led to the creation of “Project 1” which is a project arrangement related to the German Equipment Aid Programme for the period 2021-2024.”

The CAS, represented by the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command, Ahmad Dari, said the unit was designed to provide emergency medical care in various scenarios, including internal security, crisis management, and national defence.

“This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with modern medical equipment and staffed by trained medical personnel.

“The Nigerian Air Force School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine has been conducting short-term courses on emergency medicine, and plans are underway to expand training to non-medical personnel.

“This move aims to enhance the capacity of NAF personnel to provide medical care in emergency situations,” he said.

Mr Abubakar said the AMFAU was a testament to the benefits of international cooperation and collaboration.

He added, “The bilateral agreement between Nigeria and Germany had facilitated the transfer of technology, expertise, and resources, ultimately enhancing the NAF’s medical capabilities.”

The CAS expressed gratitude to the German Government, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, and other stakeholders who contributed to the success of the project.

“With the AMFAU now operational, NAF is poised to enhance its medical capabilities, providing better care for its personnel and supporting national security efforts.

“The Nigerian Air Force’s acquisition of the Air Mobile First Aid Unit marks a significant milestone in its efforts to enhance medical capabilities and provide better care for its personnel,” Mr Abubakar said.

Also, the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Ammett Gunthier, said as part of its foreign policy, Germany works closely with partners worldwide to support peace, security, and humanitarian efforts.

The envoy, represented by the German Military Attache to Nigeria, Boris Bovenkamp, said the German Armed Forces plays a crucial role in these efforts, especially in regions facing security challenges.

The ambassador said that Germany has no direct combat mission in Nigeria but has been supporting the Nigerian military in various ways.

“As Germany continues its international security efforts, cooperation with Nigeria will remain a priority.

“Strengthening diplomatic, military, and humanitarian ties will benefit both nations and contribute to a more stable and peaceful future,” Mr Gunthier said.

In his remarks, the Commandant, Nigerian Air Force School of Medical Science and Aviation Medicine, Rilwanu Abdullah, pledged to handle and maintain the facility to ensure maximum benefit to the personnel.

He said the facility was designed to provide critical training to military personnel on the management of medical emergencies in peace and war time.

Mr Abdullahi appreciated the Chief of Air Staff who was instrumental to the resurgence of academic activities at the school, leading to the unprecedented accreditation of four medical courses in 2024.

“I once again congratulate the German Government through the GTAG for fulfilling their part of the partnership,” Mr Abdullahi said.

(NAN)

