The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Kabir Sani-Giant, special adviser to Governor Nasir Idris on Power and Politics, with immediate effect.

A statement signed by the party’s Kebbi State Secretary, Sa’idu Muhammad-Kimba, announced the suspension in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

He announced that on 8 February, Mr Sani-Giant brought a snake to the Government House, intimidating dignitaries, statesmen, and officials.

Mr Muhammad-Kimba said that the conduct could embarrass and discredit APC.

He added that Mr Sani-Giant’s actions violated APC’s constitution.

According to him, the party deemed his behaviour offensive and embarrassing.

“His suspension remains in place pending further investigation and possible disciplinary action, which could lead to expulsion if repeated,” Mr Muhammad-Kimba said.

(NAN)

