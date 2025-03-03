The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described the decision by some northern state governments to close all schools throughout the Ramadan fasting period as counterproductive.

This is contained in a statement signed by CAN President Daniel Okoh on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some states in the north, like Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi, have directed that all schools should be closed during Ramadan.

According to CAN, such decisions raise serious issues of equity, educational continuity, and the welfare of all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs.

CAN said the closures would disrupt education in a region that was already grappling with high rates of out-of-school children averaging 44 per cent, and undermine equity in governance.

“The closure of schools across these northern states, ranging from nursery to tertiary levels, for an extended period will disrupt academic schedules, and threaten the educational advancement of millions of students.

“These states are already facing alarming rates of out-of-school children, averaging 44 per cent according to recent data, far exceeding the national average.

“Such prolonged breaks risk deepening this crisis, undermining efforts to ensure access to quality education for all,” CAN said.

CAN also said that, while it respected religious practices, it was dismayed by the lack of broad consultation with stakeholders, prior to taking the decisions.

The association further gave global examples, such as what it said obtained in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where schools remained open with adjusted schedules during Ramadan.

It called for dialogue involving religious leaders, educators, and parents to reassess the policy.

CAN warned that if inclusive solutions were not reached, it may pursue legal action to protect the students’ constitutional rights to education and freedom of conscience.

It, therefore, called for calm and peaceful engagement on the development, adding that fairness and national cohesion were of critical importance.

(NAN)

