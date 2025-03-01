Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, SAN, a former attorney-general and commissioner for justice in Imo State, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Mr Ume, who called for a political solution in the matter, urged President Tinubu to use his good office to secure Mr Kanu’s release as part of the efforts to restore peace in the South-east.

The senior lawyer made the appeal in an open letter to the president, titled: “Healing the wounds in our nation-building efforts and matching Nigeria towards a new sustainable nation” on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Ume, who is also a rapporteur, Victims of Persecution, said the early release of Mr Kanu would not be a sign of weakness but a demonstration of political wisdom and statesmanship.

He drew the attention of the president to Mr Kanu’s travails dating back to 14 October 2015, when he was arrested by operatives of the State Security Service over alleged terrorism-related allegations to when he was arraigned in court on 23 October 2015.

He lamented that the IPOB leader was fast becoming a prisoner of conscience.

Mr Ume advocated Mr Kanu’s early release, adding that doing so would not only de-escalate tensions in the region but also give him an opportunity to turn a new leaf.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The letter further drew the attention of President Tinubu to similar agitations in other parts of the country, notably in the South-west and Niger Delta, where the government had exercised “wonderful discretion” to de-escalate tensions and promote dialogue.

Parts of the letter read: “I believe that a political, peaceful and reconciliatory approach will serve the country better and provide a robust step towards healing national wounds, restoring economic stability, and reaffirming our commitment to unity in diversity.

“The release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will not be a sign of weakness but a demonstration of political wisdom and statesmanship.

“It presents an opportunity to turn a new page in Nigeria’s history – one that priorities peace, justice, and the collective well-being of all citizens.

“His evolving perspectives, shaped by time and reflection, can be harnessed as a valuable resource in our journey towards a more unified and prosperous nation.”

Mr Ume appealed to the president to “reflect on the pleas of our late sages – Mbazurike Amaechi; George Obiozo, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Emmanuel Iwuanyawu; Ayo Adebanjo and Edwin Clark, who spent their final years advocating peace, unity, national healing and requesting for his release.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

