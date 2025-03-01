A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has called on the incumbent Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to ensure that the investigation into sexual harassment allegations levelled against him is conducted openly and transparently.

Mr Saraki, who led the Senate from 2015 to 2019, also urged Mr Akpabio and Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to appear before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

He said this in a statement on Saturday.

Allegations against Akpabio

In an interview with Arise Television on Friday, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Mr Akpabio made inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on 8 December 2023.

She claimed that the senate president took her by the hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances towards her in the presence of her husband.

On a separate occasion, she further alleged that Mr Akpabio had insinuated that she should “take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration on the Senate floor.

However, Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the senate president, had absolved her husband of the allegations and filed two defamation lawsuits against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, demanding N350 billion in damages to her husband’s reputation.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had also asked President Bola Tinubu to ensure an independent and transparent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations.

Open investigation

Mr Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), maintained that both Mr Akpabio and Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan must submit themselves to the ethics and privileges committee to ensure a fair resolution.

“At this point, with the public claims made by the Senator, the right measure to take is to institute an open, transparent, and honest investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions. Both parties must submit to the investigation, fully cooperate with the committee, and stake their claims before it,” he said.

Precedence

Mr Saraki recalled that during his tenure as senate president, he faced allegations that he imported an official car without paying customs duties.

He said he appeared before the ethics committee to clear his name and allowed the media to cover the proceedings to ensure transparency.

“This is not the first time a senate president would appear before the committee to aid it in conducting a transparent and open investigation. I remember during the 8th Senate when a senator claimed that I imported an official car for my use as senate president and that customs duty was not paid on the vehicle.

“Since I knew the claim was false, the matter was referred to the ethics committee, and I appeared before the committee to testify in the full glare of the media. From my testimony, it was clear the Senator who made the allegation got his facts wrong and was only being mischievous,” he said.

Mr Saraki further explained that during the debate on the committee’s report on the floor of the Senate, he stepped aside and allowed his deputy to preside to ensure a fair and transparent resolution.

He advised Mr Akpabio to follow the same precedent to demonstrate accountability and transparency in governance.

“Also, on the day the committee submitted its report for debate on the floor, I stepped down and allowed my deputy to preside. The transparent manner in which the investigation and the debate on the report were handled assured everybody that there was no case. This is a precedent that the leadership of the 10th Senate should follow.

“In my case, the decision to allow an open investigation and subject myself to it was not an easy one. It was humbling, but I realised that was the best decision, and in the end, I am happy I travelled that route,” he said.

Discourage sexual harassment allegations

Mr Saraki warned against allowing the Senate to become an institution where sexual harassment, gender bias, and abuse of office are tolerated.

“We should not allow the Senate to be cast in the shroud of an institution encouraging sexual harassment, gender bias, abuse of office, flagrant disregard for standing orders and rules, and lack of orderliness. This is what a transparent, open, and unbiased investigation should achieve. The due process should be followed in this case such that where anybody is found to have committed any wrong, the wrong should be pointed out and corrected. Also, the right remedy should be made.”

He clarified that he was not declaring Mr Akpabio guilty or confirming Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims but instead advocating for due process to protect the integrity of the Senate.

“Let me make it clear without any ambiguity that I am neither stating that Akpabio is guilty of anything nor am I expressing the opinion that Senator Akpoti Uduaghan is right in her actions and claims. My position is that an investigation is needed to find out the truth and protect the integrity of the Senate.

“For me, the institution of the Senate is so important, sacred, and pre-eminent. All lovers of democracy should always work to strengthen it. No leader or member should be allowed to openly or surreptitiously work to subvert its sanctity.”

Saraki, the lone voice

So far, Mr Saraki is the only former senate president who has spoken publicly about the allegations against Mr Akpabio.

The Nigerian Senate has had nine senate presidents since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999:

Those who held the seat include Evan Enwerem from Imo State, who served between June and November 1999, Chuba Okadigbo from Anambra State (1999-2000), Pius Ayimn from Ebonyi State (2000-2003), Adolphus Wabara from Abia State (2003-2005) and Ken Nnamani from Enugu State (2005-2007).

David Mark, who hails from Benue State, presided over the upper chamber from 2007 to 2015, Mr Saraki from Kwara State (2015- 2019), and Ahmed Lawan from Yobe State (2019-2023).

Mr Akpabio, who was elected in 2023, is from Akwa-Ibom State.

