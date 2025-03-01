Kenya’s Harrison Muchira Wanjiru won the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon half-marathon on Saturday in 1 hour 04.39.

On his heels was another Kenyan, Adam Sulaiman Muhamad, who was second 1.05.27.

A Nigerian, Francis James Musa, came third in 1.05 51.

While Kenyans dominated the men’s race, the women’s race was dominated by Ethiopians.

Lydia Natiyaka Wamalawa of Ethiopia won the women’s race in 1 hour 15.3, Aberash Minsewo, another Ethiopian, was second in 1.17.14, and like in the men’s race, a Nigerian Patience Dalyop was third in 1.21.15.

Nigerian runners dominated the 5 km race, they also won most of the prizes reserved for ECOWAS citizens.

Each one for his reason, thousands of runners pounded the streets of Abuja on Saturday as the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon flags off at the ECOWAS Commission Yakubu Gowon Way a little after 8.00 am, while the 5 km race started shortly after.

For the elite runners that participated in the 21-kilometer race of Africa’s most lucrative half-marathon, the focus was on the $ 10,000 prize money for the top finisher.

Ditto for the top runners in the 5km race whose sights were also fixed on the prize money for the top five finishers.

For former presidential aspirant Omoyele Sowore, a constant face in marathons and road races in Nigeria, America and other parts of the world, the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon was another medium to carry his message of justice for humanity to every part of the world.

Sowore did not run alone; he ran with the #RunwithSowore Group and other members of his Lazy Man Athletics Club.

But for the majority of the runners like Blessing Mozie, they participated because running has become a way of life.

A staff member of the Down Syndrome Foundation of Nigeria ran on Saturday because running has become a part and parcel of Lagos-born Mozie’s life.

Before moving to Abuja, Ms Mozie participated in several editions of the Lagos City Marathon, running the full marathon, but she ran the 5 km on Saturday because she is not used to the Abuja roads.

“I was born in Lagos, I grew up there, so I am familiar with the route, but I am not too familiar with the Abuja routes. Maybe in future, I will run the half marathon and the full marathon in Abuja.

“I think running is something everybody should do because of its immense health benefits.

“For me, running is not a fashion statement but a way of life because it is good for the body generally, and I am encouraging everybody to embrace the culture of running; the benefits are immeasurable.

An estimated 5,000 Nigerian and international runners battled for $71,000 prize money on Saturday.

The men’s and women’s winners of the 21 km half-marathon race won $10,000.

Also, all the first 200 runners to cross the line received bronze medals to show they had participated.

The Chairperson of the Main Organising Committee and ECOWAS Director of Youth and Sports, Francis Njoaguani noted that the event was part of activities to commemorate ECOWAS at 50.

Mr Njoaguani stated that the initiative is aimed at encouraging regional participation and celebrating homegrown talent.

He noted that the future goal is to achieve the World Athletics Gold Label status within the next four years, positioning the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon among the most prestigious road races globally.

Photo Caption: An estimated 5,000 Nigerian and international runners battled for $71,000 prize money on Saturday.

