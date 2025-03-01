Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has felicitated with the senator representing Abia South District, Enyi Abaribe, on his 70th birthday.

The felicitation is contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Ferdinand Ekeoma, the special adviser on media and publicity to Mr Otti.

“You have been a strong voice, doing it with courage and fearlessness, with unwavering commitment and candour. And above all, with conviction and consistency.

“I’m elated and convinced that this milestone in longevity attained in good and sound health is only possible through the Grace of God,” the governor said of the senator.

“Without doubt, you now wear the apparel of an elder statesman, enriched in knowledge, wisdom and experience required to pursue the project of nation-building and advance the welfare of humanity with altruism. Hence, it is my wish that the Good Lord would continue to bless, uphold and energise you to do more for humanity.”

Mr Otti assures Senator Abaribe that his administration will continue to align and collaborate with him and other illustrious Abians across party lines to intensify efforts to ensure the overall development of the state.

On behalf of his family and the good people of Abia State, the governor wished Senator Abaribe a happy 70th birthday celebration and many happy returns.

