The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has unveiled an exclusive prize money incentive for West African runners participating in the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon.

The announcement was made on Thursday at a press conference by the ECOWAS Commission, the sponsor of the marathon.

According to ECOWAS Director of Youth and Sports Francis Njoaguani, who also serves as the Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, the first West African runner to cross the finish line will receive $1,000.

The second-place finisher will earn $500, while the third, fourth, and fifth-place runners will receive $400, $250, and $200, respectively.

This initiative is aimed at encouraging regional participation and celebrating homegrown talent.

Mr Njoaguani emphasised ECOWAS’ long-term vision to elevate the marathon to international prominence.

He stated that the goal is to achieve the World Athletics Gold Label status within the next four years, positioning the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon among the most prestigious road races globally.

Currently, the marathon stands as the most lucrative half marathon in Africa, offering an impressive prize structure for both men and women.

Winners of the 21km race will each take home $10,000, while second and third-place finishers will earn $5,000 and $4,000, respectively.

The fourth-place runner will receive $3,500, followed by $3,000 for the fifth, $2,500 for the sixth, $2,000 for the seventh, $1,500 for the eighth, $1,200 for the ninth, and $1,000 for the tenth-place finisher.

In the 5km category, the first-place winner will receive $1,000, the second-place finisher $300, the third-place $250, the fourth-place $150, and the fifth-place $100.

Mr Njoaguani expressed his delight at the marathon’s rapid growth and increasing popularity. He recalled the challenges faced in its early years but noted that it has since evolved into a highly anticipated sporting event.

The 2025 edition, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of ECOWAS, is expected to attract over 5000 runners from across the globe.

To mark this milestone, ECOWAS is fully sponsoring runners from all member states, both men and women, to participate.

Additionally, significant interest has been shown by runners from Ghana, Senegal, Guinea, and Côte d’Ivoire, as well as from other regions beyond Africa, including the United States, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Switzerland.

For this edition, some minor adjustments have been made to the race routes.

The 21km race will begin and end at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters, ensuring a seamless and well-coordinated course for participants.

Meanwhile, the 5km race will start Independence Drive by Sahad Stores and CDB and conclude at the ECOWAS Commission.

Beyond its competitive aspect, the marathon serves as a unifying platform for West African nations.

Mr Njoaguani highlighted that the marathon is more than just a race, emphasising that it is a means of fostering regional integration, bringing people together to interact, celebrate fitness, and strengthen the bonds within the community.

