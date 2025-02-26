The police command in Edo State says it has arrested five suspects in connection with two different killings in the state.

Moses Yamu, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Benin.

Mr Yamu, a chief superintendent of police, said the killings include an alleged gruesome murder of a seven-year-old boy and the assassination of a local vigilante commander.

He said that John Okojabhole, a resident of Jehovah Witness Road, off Elebesunu Street in Irrua, reported the murder of his son, Evans Okojabhole, on 22 February.

According to him, the boy, who had been declared missing 24 hours earlier, was later found dead with his stomach ripped open, his ankles severed, and some fingers cut off.

“His mutilated body was dumped in a bush near their home.

“Following preliminary investigations, two suspects were arrested in connection with the crime.

“The police transferred the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Benin for further investigation.”

The spokesperson said the command was also investigating the killing of Victor Ogedengbe, 50, the vigilante commander of Erah Camp in Owan East Local Government Area of the state.

“Ogedengbe was reportedly attacked and killed on his farm on 25 February by suspected herdsmen.

“The Chairman of Owan East LGA reported the incident at Afuze Police Division, prompting a swift investigation that led to the arrest of three suspects.

“The suspects are all residents of the Erah community, and they have also been transferred to the SCID for further interrogation,” he said.

Mr Yamu disclosed the police had also increased security in Uzanu and Okpekpe communities following the recent killing of two farmers by suspected herders.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, has reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of residents in the state.

He quoted the commissioner as urging the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious activities.

“We appreciate the support from the general public and appeal for continued cooperation. If you see something, say something,” the police commissioner was quoted as saying.

