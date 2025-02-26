Again, newspapers have featured a variety of issues on their cover pages, breaking away from the usual uniformity that is often expected.

Today, Punch newspaper reported, “Why the INEC vote count can’t be accurate, says Jonathan.”

The Blueprint’s coverage headline read, “Our reforms wooing foreign investors back to Nigeria – Tinubu.”

“Insecurity hindering NLNG from meeting global LNG demand – MD laments,” News Direct reported.

According to the Daily Times, “ASUU warns of looming crisis in Universities.”

Vanguard reported “How lack of surveillance tech aids criminals, terrorists.”

“Jonathan, Jega carpet politicians, INEC over flawed elections,” according to the Guardian.

Daily Trust also reported that “Food prices drop ahead Ramadan.”

“Presidency disowns Osinbajo on IBB, tackles ex-gov El-Rufai,” Daily Sun reported.

“CBN frustrating probe into N30m Ways and Means — Senate panel,” according to Tribune.

The Leadership said, “Forget 2027 Presidency, Akume Tells Atiku, Bala, Others.”

The Nation reported, “Services, petrol refining sectors propel GDP growth to 3.84%.”

Salient Times reported “Senator Natasha drags Akapabio, others to court for N1.3bn over alleged defamation.”

While the Daily Monitor reported, “Ways to ensure credible elections in W’Africa, by Jonathan.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

