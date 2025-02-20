The Federal Ministry of Transportation has refuted a story purporting an imminent launch of a “Lagos-Abuja High-Speed Bullet Train that will reduce travel time between both cities from 12 hours to just two to three hours.”

In a rejoinder issued by the management of the ministry in Abuja, it stated that the report widely circulated on online platforms is fake and unfounded.

It stressed that the claim by the Director of Operations of Geofocus Consortium, Yinka Idris, in a statement he issued and made available to journalists, was false.

“It is pertinent to note that the proponent of the story, Geofocus Consortium, held a meeting with the Federal Ministry Of Transportation in 2016 to discuss the unsolicited proposal to build a bullet train from Lagos to Abuja under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with 100 per cent financing by the proponent.

“However, in 2024, the document, an outline Business Case (OBC) was forwarded to the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in line with their mandate for vetting and due diligence.

“ICRC responded with a request that the company provides a support letter from their financiers, which they are yet to comply.

“The company is aware that the ICRC has not granted approval on the OBC with particular reference to the proof of funds which is necessary to proceed for submission of FBC.

“It should, however, be noted that it is only when these requirements are met that a memo will be sent to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.

“Hence, the story that the feasibility studies are completed, and proof of funds has been secured is just in the imagination of the company, as it is yet to fulfil the requirements needed,” the rejoinder read.

The management, therefore requested Geofocus Consortium to apologise to the ministry and Nigerians at large for circulating information that is not factual.

It also implored Nigerians to be wary of the fake news and ignore it.

“For quality reportage, the online paper and others that carried the fake story are also advised to seek clarification on issues before going to print to avoid broadcasting fake news.

“The Ministry, through the leadership of the Minister of Transportation, Sen. Said Ahmed Alkali is working hard to fulfil its mandate in the sector.

The ministry is also working to achieve President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda as it relates to the transportation sector,” it stated.

The management solicited the cooperation of all stakeholders for the sector to succeed.

(NAN)

