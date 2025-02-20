Nollywood actress Stella Damasus, comedian Seyi Law, and other notable personalities were in attendance as Nigerian-born singer and composer Ola Egbowon held his first-ever album listening event in Lagos.

Tagged ‘Ola! Finally, in Lagos,’ the intimate gathering took place at the serene Pier Harbour on Victoria Island on Friday night, attracting an array of stakeholders, music lovers, family, and friends.

The listening party saw Seyi Law and veteran musician Stella Monye perform. Mr Egbowon, widely recognised for his soulful blend of rhythm and blues, gospel, jazz, and soul, made a striking entrance in regal purple and indigo Yoruba attire.

The night was filled with live performances, as he was accompanied by a skilled ensemble of instrumentalists, including saxophonists, guitarists, and backup vocalists whose harmonies added depth to his sound.

Performing tracks from his album “Love Is Alive,” Mr Egbowon captivated the audience with heartfelt renditions of ‘Everybody Needs Love,’ ‘Make Me Smile,’ ‘The One,’ ‘Let’s Leave,’ ‘Incomplete,’ ‘Let Me Love You,’ ‘Shining Light,’ ‘Higher,’ and ‘Duro.’’ A particularly emotional moment was when he dedicated Incomplete to his daughter, showcasing the personal and reflective nature of his music.

Genre, Creative process

Following his performance, the artiste spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, shedding light on the album’s inspiration, creative process and plans. He revealed that many of the songs performed were written during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

“Many of these songs were written years ago, particularly during the lockdown—a period of deep reflection and creativity for me. I composed between 75 and 100 songs during that time, each capturing different emotions and perspectives. This album is a carefully curated selection of those experiences.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I plan to release a few singles first, building momentum before embarking on a tour across Lagos. The tour will serve as a platform to create awareness, connect with a wider audience, and showcase my music in a live setting,” the singer shared.

When asked about his preferred genre, he emphasised his love for soul music, stating that while Afrobeats is dominant in Nigeria, he stays true to his artistic essence.

He said, “Soul music has always been my foundation. While I appreciate the explosion of Afrobeats, I believe there is space for deeper, introspective music. Afro-fusion allows me to bridge the gap, incorporating rich African sounds. Afrobeats has undeniably put Nigeria on the global map, but there is space for more introspective and emotionally rich sounds. Soul and jazz allow me to express myself most authentically.”

Afrobeats reach

Speaking on Afrobeats’ influence, he acknowledged its global appeal and cultural significance but stressed the importance of diversity in Nigerian music.

Despite Afrobeats’ dominance in the Nigerian music industry, Mr Egbowon remains committed to his soulful roots.

“Afrobeats has transcended borders, earning international recognition and giving Nigerian artists a platform. Beyond just the music, it has become a cultural movement influencing fashion, film, and entertainment.”

Despite Afrobeats’ dominance in the Nigerian music industry, the singer remains committed to his soulful roots.

The singer stated, “There is a need to create room for alternative sounds—music that tells profound stories and connects deeply with listeners. I want to contribute to this movement while mentoring younger artists who seek to explore non-mainstream genres.”

Reflecting on his musical evolution, the artiste described his journey as continuous growth, marked by years of practice, exposure, and live performances.

“Mastery didn’t happen overnight. I’ve spent years listening to legendary soul and jazz artists, refining my vocal techniques, and experimenting with melodies. I want to fill the gap in the Nigerian industry for more profound, more introspective music by offering an alternative that blends depth with accessibility.

So many talented musicians in Nigeria feel boxed in by industry trends. My mission is to show there is room for variety and authenticity in Nigerian music,” the jazz musician stated.

Lagos-wide tour

When asked about his next steps, Mr Egbowon revealed his plans to release a series of singles before embarking on a Lagos-wide tour.

“The tour will help me connect with a wider audience and create awareness for my music. Live performances are where my music truly comes alive,” he stated.

He noted that one of his most thrilling compositions on the album was ‘Higher,’ a deeply personal track that reflects his journey and self-discovery. “Writing Higher felt like therapy—it was a moment of honesty with myself. Every melody, chord, and lyric had to mirror my emotions at the time. Even now, performing it still gives me chills.”

As the night drew to a close, attendees praised the richness of Egbowon’s sound and the uniqueness of his artistry. With plans to take his music further across Nigeria and beyond, “Love Is Alive” marks a milestone and the beginning of a new chapter for the singer-songwriter.

Originally from Lagos, the singer moved to Vienna in the early 2000s and discovered his passion for music while working at the Nigerian Embassy. In 2015, he released Love Is Alive, featuring ‘Let’s Leave’ and ‘I Would.’ His music, including ‘The One’ and ‘Amaze Me,’ is available on Apple Music.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

