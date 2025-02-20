President Bola Tinubu has approved Saviour Enyiekere’s appointment as Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) for a five-year renewable term.

Until his appointment, Mr Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, was the deputy chief of staff to the Senate President.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of two commission members from each of the six geopolitical zones.

The 12 members are:

NORTH WEST:

(a) Suleiman Hunkuyi

(b) Yusuf A. Yusuf Tabuka

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

NORTH EAST

(c) Aminu Ibrahim Malle

(d) Lawan Maina Mahmud

NORTH CENTRAL

(e) Mark Hanmation Tersoo

(f) Salihu Umar Agboola Balogun

SOUTH WEST

(g) Taiwo Olukemi Oluga

(h) Afeez Ipeza-Balogun

SOUTH EAST

(i) Nnanna Uzor Kalu

G) Festus Ifesinachi Odii

SOUTH SOUTH

(k) Patrick Giwa

(l) Mary Ekpenyong

Like the chairperson, members of the commission shall hold office for a renewable term of five years.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

