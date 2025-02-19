The National Examinations Council (NECO) has accredited more schools in Equatorial Guinea for its Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
According to a release by the agency on Wednesday, the development has further expanded NECO’s international footprint.
The newly accredited schools, located in Bata, the largest city in the Central African country, will join institutions in the country offering NECO examinations.
A delegation from NECO’s accreditation team visited the schools to evaluate their preparedness for hosting the examinations.
The delegation assessed key facilities such as classrooms, science and computer laboratories, libraries, workshops, examination halls, sports facilities, and security arrangements in the schools.
The team also reviewed the adequacy of teaching staff and the implementation of continuous assessment systems.
The schools were granted full accreditation to conduct both SSCE and BECE.
NECO said the accreditation of schools abroad underscores its ambition to become a leading examination body in Africa.
By extending its services internationally, NECO said it aims to provide Nigerian students and other foreign nationals with globally recognized educational assessment opportunities, contributing to the broader development of education across the continent.
NECO, established in 1999, is Nigeria’s national examination body conducting secondary school examinations. Over the years, it has expanded its reach beyond Nigeria, allowing students in several foreign countries to participate in its assessments.
Currently, NECO conducts examinations in multiple nations, including Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Equatorial Guinea, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
This expansion aligns with Nigeria’s broader efforts to strengthen its educational sector and enhance regional academic collaboration.
By providing internationally recognised certification, NECO said it is positioning itself as a competitive alternative to other examination bodies like the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE).
