The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2024 Second Series of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The examination body announced this on Sunday in a statement signed by the Acting Head of its Public Affairs Department, Moyosola Adesina.

According to the statement, 68,342 candidates registered for the examination, representing a 20 per cent decrease compared to 2023.

Of this number, 65,023 candidates sat the examination across 5,067 centres nationwide. Among them, 157 candidates had special needs, including 25 visually challenged candidates, 13 with impaired hearing, and 15 with albinism.

Performance breakdown

According to WAEC, 34,878 candidates, representing 53.64 per cent, obtained credit passes in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, while a total of 43,923 candidates (67.55 per cent) obtained credit and above in at least five subjects, regardless of English and Mathematics.

It noted that the gender distribution of successful candidates showed that 17,992 female candidates (51.58 per cent) met the minimum benchmark of five credits, including English and Mathematics, compared to 16,886 male candidates (48.41 per cent).

“This analysis, however, cannot be compared with that of WASSCE for School Candidates. Whereas the candidates in the WASSCE for School Candidates Examination are compelled to sit eight or nine subjects, the candidates in the WASSCE for Private Candidates Examination, though they can register for eight or nine subjects, are not compelled to take all. They are free to sit, even one subject, depending on the deficiency they want to remedy,” it added.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Withheld results

WAEC reported that 95.90 per cent of the candidates had their results fully processed and released, while 2,669 (4.10 per cent) had some subjects still being processed due to errors “traceable to them.”

“However, efforts are being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, subsequently,” it noted.

The examination body added that the 2,577 candidates (3.96 per cent) had their results withheld “in connection with various allegations of examination malpractice.”

WAEC has advised affected candidates to visit its online complaints portal for further action.

“All reported cases will be investigated, including exhibits obtained, alongside candidates’ representations lodged on the portal. These will be evaluated, and reports will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination.

READ ALSO: Katsina govt invests over N120bn in education sector

“The Committee’s decision(s) will be communicated directly to the affected candidates,” it added.

Hybrid examination format

The examination was conducted between Friday, 25 October 2024, and Friday, 20 December 2024.

For the first time, WAEC conducted the examination in two modes: the traditional paper and pen format and a newly introduced computer-based hybrid mode.

Candidates were allowed to select their preferred mode during registration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

