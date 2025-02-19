The Police Command in Lagos State says it has detained a police officer and a complainant for allegedly torturing a suspect to death in the Ikota area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on Wednesday in Lagos.

An X user, identified as Bolaji, in a post alleged that officers at the Ikota Police Post tortured a suspect to death and dumped his body in a mortuary without informing his family.

“The police (allegedly) tortured him to death and went to dump his corpse at Epe General hospital mortuary without contacting his family or anyone.

“The incident happened on Feb. 11, after he had an altercation with his female neighbour, who went to the police post and brought officers to arrest him,” he said.

Mr Hundeyin, while responding to the post, said that investigations into the incident were ongoing.

“Investigations have since commenced.

“The Investigating Police Officer (IPO) and the complainant are currently in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba,” he said.

According to him, an autopsy is being carried out to determine the cause of death, after which further necessary actions will follow.

He assured members of the public that a thorough investigation would be carried out and any person(s) found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

(NAN)

