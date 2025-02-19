The Police Command in Lagos State says it has detained a police officer and a complainant for allegedly torturing a suspect to death in the Ikota area of the state.
The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on Wednesday in Lagos.
An X user, identified as Bolaji, in a post alleged that officers at the Ikota Police Post tortured a suspect to death and dumped his body in a mortuary without informing his family.
“The police (allegedly) tortured him to death and went to dump his corpse at Epe General hospital mortuary without contacting his family or anyone.
|
“The incident happened on Feb. 11, after he had an altercation with his female neighbour, who went to the police post and brought officers to arrest him,” he said.
Mr Hundeyin, while responding to the post, said that investigations into the incident were ongoing.
“Investigations have since commenced.
READ ALSO: Protesters raze police station in Ondo over alleged torture, death of suspect
“The Investigating Police Officer (IPO) and the complainant are currently in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba,” he said.
According to him, an autopsy is being carried out to determine the cause of death, after which further necessary actions will follow.
He assured members of the public that a thorough investigation would be carried out and any person(s) found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999