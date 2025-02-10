The Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has terminated the appointment of an official and compulsorily retired another for taking bribes.

The judiciary’s spokesperson, Baba Jibo, issued a statement late Sunday stating that the commission approved the decisions at its 79th meeting held on 6 February and presided over by the state’s chief judge, Dije Aboki.

“The findings of the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee (JPCC) regarding a petition filed by one Alhaji Sani Bozo Rimin Gado against Hudu Idris, a Registrar at the Upper Sharia Court, Gwarzo, and Abba Bala Gwarzo, a casual watchman at the same court.

“The petition alleged intimidation and illegal monetary demands by the two court staff. Following a thorough investigation, both individuals appeared before the JPCC and admitted their involvement in corrupt practices amounting to N214,000.

“In line with its commitment to upholding the integrity of the judiciary, the Judicial Service Commission adopted the recommendations of the JPCC and took the following actions: Hudu Idris has been demoted by one grade level and placed on compulsory retirement with immediate effect for receiving bribes. While Abba Bala Gwarzo’s contract appointment has been terminated with immediate effect for his role in the corrupt act”, the official statement stated.

Lift of Suspension

Mr Jibo said the commission also lifted the suspension imposed on three officials — Bilya Abdullahi, Auwalu Khalil, and Ismaila Garba.

He said the allegation that they forged a court reversal order against them by one Muzdalifa was not proven.

“The case was thoroughly investigated by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee (JPCC) and subsequently referred to the police for further inquiry.

“The police investigation was forwarded to the office of the DPP where the Director of Public Prosecution’s advice reveals that there is not enough evidence on which to prosecute them.

“In light of these findings, the Commission resolved to lift the suspension of the aforementioned officers with immediate effect while Bilya Abdullahi has been issued with a strong warning to desist from illegal and unethical actions which will not be condoned by the Commission”, the statement warned.

Promotion/appointment of staff members

The JSC also approved appointments to key managerial positions.

The appointees are Chief Magistrate Hajara Ahmad – appointed as acting chief registrar in the High Court of Justice, and Musa Umar – appointed as acting deputy chief registrar (Administration and General Services) in the High Court of Justice.

Others are Usman Adam – appointed as Acting Deputy Chief Registrar (Magistracy) of the High Court of Justice, and Fatima Yakasai – appointed as acting deputy chief registrar (legal) of the High Court of Justice.

Chief Magistrate Hadiza Bello was appointed as acting director of the Judicial Service Commission, Chief Magistrate Zuhura Madaki was appointed as acting director of the Training Department, and Senior Magistrate Malikatu Nuraini was appointed as acting assistant director of the Training Department.

